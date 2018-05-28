Exxon embarks on new well drilling

With seven finds in three years, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL has begun its latest quest for more oil here as it last week began drilling a new exploration well named Longtail-1.

The company’s Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Kimberly Brasington told Stabroek News that Longtail-1 is a new prospect and that the well was spud on Saturday.

In a notice to mariners, Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) informed that the drilling operation at the site is expected to last for three months. During the operations the Stena Carron Drill Ship and some ten other vessels will be used…..