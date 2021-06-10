ExxonMobil resumes drilling of Jabillo well

ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has re-commenced exploration drilling operations at the Jabillo Well site within the offshore Canje Block.

A notice to mariners by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) said that drilling commenced on June 5, 2021. “MODU Stena Carron will be engaged in drilling activities which will conclude on July 30, 2021,” the notice added.

It was stated that the well site is situated some 141 nautical miles from the Coast of Guyana and covers an area of 0.29 square miles.

ExxonMobil owns 35% in the Canje block alongside JHI Associates which owns 17.5% and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%). The French oil company Total has 35%.

During the latter half of March, JHI said that drilling operations at the Jabillo-1 well site would be discontinued to facilitate maintenance of the Stena Carron drillship and the drilling of the Koebi-1 well in the Stabroek Block.

The first well that was drilled in the Canje Block, Bulletwood-1 was safely drilled in 2,846 meters or 9, 337 feet of water by the Stena Carron to its planned target depth of 6,690 meters or 21, 949 feet. The Company’s seismic interpretation of the geology was confirmed and has shown evidence of non-commercial hydrocarbons. It was stated that JHI’s technical team will conduct a detailed analysis integrating the data from the Bulletwood-1 results into its ongoing evaluation of the Canje Block.

The Stena DrillMax should commence drilling of the Sapote-1 well in the eastern portion of the Canje Block later this year. The Sapote-1 well is the third prospect to be drilled this year.

ExxonMobil’s major oil finds have been in the neighbouring Stabroek Block. It announced its 20th oil find there yesterday at Longtail-3.