Roxanne Myers sues Datadin, Newsrom

Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers has filed a $150,000,000 suit against attorney and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjeev Datadin and the News Room for what she said were libelous statements made against her more than a year ago.

Myers is claiming damages in excess of $50,000,000 against Datadin whom she said made certain statements which defamed her, during an interview with the on-line news agency on March 6th of last year.

She is also seeking $50,000,000 in damages for News Room’s electronic transmission of the interview through its Facebook account; and another $50,000,000 for the news entity’s retention of the story on its website.