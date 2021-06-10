La Penitence landlady fined for removing tenant’s meter

A landlady was on Monday fined by a city magistrate after she confessed to removing the electricity meter at the home of her tenant.

Sonia Sankar, 57, appeared virtually before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was fined $10,000 after she pleaded guilty with explanation to a charge that she acted contrary to the Landlord and Tenants Act. The hearing was conducted virtually from the Brickdam Police Station Zoom hub.

It is alleged that on June 2, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, while being the landlady of the home where Kimberly Frank was renting, she removed the electricity from her apartment without Frank’s consent.