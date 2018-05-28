IPED CEO talks up opportunities in agri sector

If Ramesh Persaud, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) were to invest in any sector right now, it would be in agriculture and, specifically, in fruits, vegetables and livestock because of opportunities in viable local and Caribbean markets.

“I was told by one institution the other day that they can buy any amount of fruits and vegetables that can be produced locally and they are willing to pick them up at the farm base,” Persaud, the guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon session of the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation’s Inaugural Entrepreneurial Conference at the Ramada (Georgetown) Princess Hotel said.

“Livestock, both beef and mutton, have tremendous opportunities out there,” he continued. Both the Jamaica and the Trinidad and Tobago markets, he said, are “not being fulfilled. Those are opportunities.”….