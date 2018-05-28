Guyana News

Lengthy blackout for parts of city on June 2

Parts of Georgetown are set for a lengthy blackout on Saturday, June 2nd.

In a notice in yesterday’s Sunday Chronicle, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said that the interruption will last from 8 am to 5 pm and is necessary to facilitate the Sheriff St/Mandela Avenue Road Expansion Project.

The areas are:

1) Laing Avenue to Adelaide Street and Middle Road

2) Broad and Russell Streets, Charlestown

3) Aubrey barker Road and South Ruimveldt Gardens

4) Roxanne Burnham Gardens and Guyhoc Gardens

5) Shirley Field Ridley Square and East Ruimveldt

6) North East, East and West La Penitence

7) Wortmanville, Louisa Row and Newburg

8) Independence Boulevard, Nora, Callender, James and Hunter Streets, Albouystown.

