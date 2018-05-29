Soldier cleared of $5M robbery after complainant refuses to testify

Jamal Hazel, the soldier who was charged in January with stealing over $5 million in cash in an armed robbery, was yesterday cleared of the crime after the complainant decided not to offer any evidence against him.

Hazel, it was alleged, in the company of another and armed with a gun, had robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellphone, valued at $210,000 and $400,000 cash, on January 11th, at Pere Street, Kitty. A second charge stated that on the same date at Pere Street, Kitty and in the company of another, he robbed Purdessy of $4,560,000 in cash, which was the property of Cyrilda DeJesus…..