Guyana News

Soldier cleared of $5M robbery after complainant refuses to testify

By
Jamal Hazel

Jamal Hazel, the soldier who was charged in January with stealing over $5 million in cash in an armed robbery, was yesterday cleared of the crime after the complainant decided not to offer any evidence against him.

Hazel, it was alleged, in the company of another and armed with a gun, had robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellphone, valued at $210,000 and $400,000 cash, on January 11th, at Pere Street, Kitty. A second charge stated that on the same date at Pere Street, Kitty and in the company of another, he robbed Purdessy of $4,560,000 in cash, which was the property of Cyrilda DeJesus…..

More in Guyana News

Chief Justice orders AG to activate judicial review law

Ramjattan calls on communities, NGOs to help gov’t curb ills that nurture criminality

Twenty-two graduate from oil academy’s first training programme

Transparency group urges legal challenge to striking out of misconduct charges against ministers

Rose Hall man pleads guilty to killing wife

default placeholder

Shot fired, businesswoman robbed of $2.7m in Botanic Gardens

default placeholder

BCGI, Haresh Sugrim settle dispute over Berbice River dredging works

CANU withdraws charge against accused heroin mule due to delay in drug analysis

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×