TIGI welcomes misconduct charges to hold public officers accountable

By

Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) yesterday welcomed the laying of misconduct in public office charges against former Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington, saying that it is part of holding public officials liable for their behaviour while in office.

Making it clear that it was not taking a position against either man or pronouncing on their culpability, which is to be settled by a court, TIGI said the charges are “a welcome disruption” to impunity for corruption and malfeasance in office that exists in Guyana.

“In order to end impunity for corruption, the undocumented buddy system in which the major political camps agree to criticise but not prosecute each other for malfeasance must end. Public officers must know that they will be held accountable for what they do with public resources,” a statement from the corruption watchdog group said…..

