Transparency group urges legal challenge to striking out of misconduct charges against ministers

Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has urged that the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack to strike out two sets of private criminal charges brought by PPP/C Members of Parliament (MPs) against sitting ministers be challenged in court and that the complaints that formed the basis for the actions be submitted to the police.

“TIGI agrees that the proper procedures must be followed in all legal matters. However, there are unanswered questions about the path taken by the DPP to disallow the charges against current ministers of Government,” TIGI said in a statement issued yesterday.

The DPP’s Chambers on April 23rd and April 26th announced the discontinuation of the charges, which were filed by former attorney-general Anil Nandlall. The first set of charges were filed on behalf of PPP/C MPs Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat against Ministers Volda Lawrence and George Norton for Misconduct in Public Office Contrary to Common Law, a week after the state charged former Minister of Finance Dr Ashni Singh and the former Head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited Winston Brassington with the same offence. The charges, which concerned the procurement of over $600 million in pharmaceuticals and the rental of the controversial Sussex Street drug bond, were discontinued one day before the two ministers were scheduled to make their first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. These charges were the first set of charges to come…..