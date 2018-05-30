American Airlines could commence operations in Guyana from November

American Airlines has been working with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) towards the commencement of operations here from November 15th, 2018, according to GCAA Director General Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field.

On March 27th, American Airlines, in a media release, had announced its intentions to introduce four new destinations to South America and Mexico. Among those listed were flights between Miami and Georgetown, beginning December 20th, 2018, with tickets going on sale from April 2nd.

However, following the announcement, Field had said that permission had not yet been sought by the airline, which would involve a review and validation of the approval for an air operator’s certificate from the country of operation.

Field said he did not see any obstacles in granting approval as the airline flies worldwide, but Guyana must be accorded the right to conduct its aviation business the way it is supposed to be conducted

“American Airlines eventually communicated with the Authority and we would have indicated to them that we are happy to have them here but there is a standard that the authority stands on and that is the professional standard of formally advising the authority before making declarations or selling tickets,” he said yesterday.

“Notwithstanding that, though, we are happy to have American Airlines. I had a discussion with the Chief of the International Department and he did apologise for that slip of selling tickets before they came to us but, like I said, that is now water under the bridge.

We are moving ahead, they will be visiting the Authority within the next two weeks and would have sent in their package for application and we are moving to have a commencement, somewhere hopefully on the 15th of November, all things being equal,” Field added.

He further noted that currently the airline is concentrating on a Georgetown to Miami route and it has indicated that it is prepared to spend a very long time in Guyana and if possible extend its destinations.

When asked about r that other international airlines are looking at Guyana as a possible market, the Director General explained that while other carriers have signaled their intent, there have been no concrete decisions made.

“We do not disclose anything until an application is made. Then we know that they are serious,” Field shared.