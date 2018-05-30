Guyana News

IMC named for public service credit union

By

The Ministry of Social Protection has announced the Interim Management Committee (IMC) which will replace the deposed Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GPSCCUL) Management Committee.

A press statement from the office of Minister Keith Scott identified the IMC members as Justice Prem Persaud, immediate past Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission as the Officer in Charge; Patsy Russel, a Business Consultant with a rich banking background; Trevor Benn, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; Rajdai Jagarnauth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Business; Gillian Pollard, Deputy Director of the Budget, Ministry of Finance; Oneidge Walrond- Allicock- Legal Officer, Ministry of Public Telecommunications; and Patrick Mentore, Human Resource and Training Manager at the Guyana Maritime Administration.

The release explained that while the takeover has meant that all operations were suspended and the office closed, the office will be reopened at 8.30am today with the IMC in charge…..

