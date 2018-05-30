Motorists fed up with recurring potholes on Parfaite Harmonie Access Road

Motorists who traverse the Parfaite Harmonie Access Road say they are fed up and frustrated with the main carriageway which is constantly developing potholes of varying sizes.

Stabroek News has reported extensively on the state of the road, which was commissioned in 2015, over the last year. Despite being constantly patched and repaired by the two contractors – BK International and Gaico Construction and General Services – the road soon returns to the previous deplorable condition within weeks.

A visit to the 3.5 km stretch of road recently revealed several potholes ranging in size and depth. Water was also accumulating on certain sections of the shoulder, which forced motorists to drive in the middle of the road…..