Region Six medical professionals in mental health training

Medical professionals across Region Six have begun a six-week training programme to assess and categorise psychiatric patients.

The Department of Public Information said that the training programme targets medical professionals from the New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital and other Health Centres across the region.

The Ministry of Public Health is collaborating with the Pan American Health Organisation and the Regional Democratic Council East Berbice- Corentyne on the programme.

At the May 24 launch, Director of Mental Health Unit Dr. Util Richmond-Thomas said, the training provides the participants with the necessary skills to assess their patients’ mental capabilities. “It is to detect whether or not the patients have any knowledge on how to handle money, prepare a simple meal, self-grooming, dress themselves or any other skills that are necessary or important in our everyday life and the general world”,  Thomas explained.

