Business-to-Business trade show launched

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin (fifth from right) with event sponsors at the launch of the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition. (DPI photo)

Guyana is set to host its first Business-to-Business Trade Exhibition on September 19-22, 2018, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported yesterday. 

This event will provide a platform for local export-ready businesses to network with international buyers and investors, DPI said.

The Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE), was officially launched at the Marriott Hotel. DPI said that the trade show is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Business, the Private Sector groups in Guyana and the Caribbean Export Development Agency…..

