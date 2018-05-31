Guyana News

Only 25% of Amerindian land titling funds spent – Minister

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sidney Allicock speaking yesterday after the committee meeting (DPI photo).

Government’s handling of the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) process is not about money but it is about time, personnel and equipment, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sidney Allicock told a parliamentary committee yesterday, acknowledging that only a quarter of the money available has been spent.

“The situation is not money. It is time and manpower. It is time consuming,” Allicock said. However, committee member Opposition MP Pauline Sukhai retorted, “He has no problems with money but he has problems with execution. That needs to be corrected.”

Allicock’s and Sukhai’s comments were made at yesterday’s meeting of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources at which Allicock answered questions on a status report on ALT.     ….

