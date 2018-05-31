Guyana News

Pierre re-elected Kwebanna toshao

Paul Pierre

Paul Pierre, of Kwebanna Village, Waini River, Moruca Sub-region, Region One (Barima/Waini) has been re-elected for a second term as toshao.

Pierre told Stabroek News that he is looking forward to continuing the work he has started.

“Pushing agriculture and securing the economy of the community,” he said, “are foremost on my mind.”

In this regard, he added that improved production of the cassava root and the construction of a cassava processing facility for the export of cassava flour, and the production of turmeric are being encouraged. The turmeric will be supplied to the factory processing the root crop at Hosororo, in the Mabaruma sub-region…..

