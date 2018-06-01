Guyana News

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

By
The Mighty Rebel is survived by his wife, Juliette Statia-Phillips, whom he had been with for 42 years, and their 10 children.

Guyanese Calypso icon The Mighty Rebel, known for bold and unapologetic political commentary which challenged the state of affairs, died yesterday after a period of illness.

Born Geoffrey Phillips, he was 72 at the time of his death.

Phillips’ daughter, Raelene, told Stabroek News that her father had started experiencing kidney failure last year and was hospitalised for a period. He was subsequently released but would attend clinic regularly for checkups. She stated that it was during one of these routine checks last Thursday that they were informed that his condition was critical.

Raelene noted that even after he had experienced a stroke in 2015, he had still continued performing and offering mentorship to students who participated in the annual Mashramani competitions. She noted that encouraging and facilitating the continuity of the calypso art form was a passion of his. The woman stated that his vision was for the development of a calypso programme locally, so that persons desirous of learning could go on to cultivate their craft…..

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

By

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

default placeholder

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

default placeholder

Man feared dead after falling from jet boat at Bartica

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×