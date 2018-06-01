Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

Guyanese Calypso icon The Mighty Rebel, known for bold and unapologetic political commentary which challenged the state of affairs, died yesterday after a period of illness.

Born Geoffrey Phillips, he was 72 at the time of his death.

Phillips’ daughter, Raelene, told Stabroek News that her father had started experiencing kidney failure last year and was hospitalised for a period. He was subsequently released but would attend clinic regularly for checkups. She stated that it was during one of these routine checks last Thursday that they were informed that his condition was critical.

Raelene noted that even after he had experienced a stroke in 2015, he had still continued performing and offering mentorship to students who participated in the annual Mashramani competitions. She noted that encouraging and facilitating the continuity of the calypso art form was a passion of his. The woman stated that his vision was for the development of a calypso programme locally, so that persons desirous of learning could go on to cultivate their craft…..