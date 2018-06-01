Defence ready for start of inquiry into murder charge against army captain

Weeks after the attorney for army Captain Orwain Sandy requested to have an independent psychiatric evaluation for his client, who is charged with murdering his common-law wife Reona Payne, he told a court yesterday that they are prepared to proceed with the case.
Attorney James Bond made the disclosure yesterday to Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, after telling the court that the psychiatric evaluation conducted by Dr. Bhiro Harry on his client was sent to their psychiatrist, who reviewed it…..