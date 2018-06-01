Guyana News

Defence ready for start of inquiry into murder charge against army captain

By
Orwain Sandy

Weeks after the attorney for army Captain Orwain Sandy requested to have an independent psychiatric evaluation for his client, who is charged with murdering his common-law wife Reona Payne, he told a court yesterday that they are prepared to proceed with the case.

Attorney James Bond made the disclosure yesterday to Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, after telling the court that the psychiatric evaluation conducted by Dr. Bhiro Harry on his client was sent to their psychiatrist, who reviewed it…..

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

By

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

default placeholder

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×