Windsor Castle family loses home in fire

A family of seven lost their Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast home in a fire yesterday.

The origin of the fire, which gutted the Lot 2 Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast home of rice farmer Harry Parmanan, 73, and his family, was unknown up to press time.

Stabroek News was told that the fire started around 9 am in one of the rooms in the family’s two-storey wood and concrete home.

Harry’s son, Lall Parmanan, who shares the house with his wife and four children, said he was in the backdam when he learnt of the fire…..