NICIL for regional tour to seek funds for GuySuCo

The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) yesterday announced plans to launch a “targeted roadshow” across the Carib-bean as it seeks to raise funds for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) through the issuance of a syndicated bond.

According to a statement from the government holding company, it has officially issued a US$150 million (G$30 billion) equivalent bond facility, arranged by Republic Bank Limited exclusively through its Investment Banking Division. The local law firm London House Chambers, headed by Devindra Kissoon, is acting as transaction    attorney.

The statement explained that the bond will be issued in multiple tranches, with the first tranche of roughly G$17 billion or US$85 million equivalent having already been issued to local investors on May 24th, 2018…..

