SVN student awarded University of Toronto scholarship

Vamanadev Upendra Hiralall, the 2017 best performing Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student, has been awarded the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship to pursue studies in the Faculty of Arts and Science at the University of Toronto, his alma mater the Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) has announced.

In a statement on the award, the privately-run SVN said Hiralall numbers among only 40 international students who have been selected for the award, which is named after a former Canadian prime minister.

Hiralall intends to major in Biochemistry…..

