Non Pariel man dies after home, business gutted in fire

Hanuman Singh, the Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara businessman who suffered a heart attack on Friday night after learning his property was on fire, succumbed yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Singh, 57, also known as ‘Latchie’ and ‘Birdman,’ was on a life-support machine after he was found in front of the Guyana National Zoo on Saturday morning.

One of his daughters, Reshma Nehaul last night related to Stabroek News that her father passed away yesterday afternoon. She explained that at the time, doctors had taken him off from the life-support machine and were preparing to transfer him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)…..