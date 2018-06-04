Region Four Education Dep’t in eye screening

A number of students at schools within Region Four had their eyes tested recently as part of a blindness awareness month eye screening exercise.

A release from the Region Four Education Department yesterday said that blindness awareness month which is observed every May, saw eye screening only being done last Friday owing to a number of independence and other related activities.

Simone Abrams, Special Needs Officer within Region Four Department of Education revealed that the exercise saw some 110 students having their eyes tested by the Department in collaboration with the School Health Unit of the Ministry of Public Health…..