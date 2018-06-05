Charges against two girls of murdering pensioner were discontinued after co-accused accepted liability – DPP source

Legal proceedings against two naturalised Canadian citizens who were charged with the 2016 murder of a Non Pariel pensioner were terminated after their co-accused accepted liability for the crime, an official of the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said yesterday.

Some observers have expressed concern that Nalini Manikam who was 19 years old at the time of committal to the High Court for trial along with a 13 year old girl got off lightly and they said that this particular development exposes loopholes in Guyana’s legal system.

Stabroek News was unable to get clarity from the attorneys involved in the case but was told that when Nalini’s boyfriend, Veeram Lall Dias pleaded guilty, the case against the two girls came to an end…..