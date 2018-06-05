Moruca farmer charged with stealing GWI solar panels

A 24-year-old farmer was yesterday charged with stealing solar panels valued at nearly half a million dollars from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
It is alleged that Omar Castello on May 21st at Moruca, stole three solar panels, valued $450,000 and which were the property of GWI.
Castello pleaded not guilty to the charge…..
