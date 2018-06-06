Guyana News

Mabaruma to have 17 hours power daily after solar farm starts up – DPI

The solar farm located at Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma, Region One (DPI photo)

Seven hundred residents of Mabaruma will by August have seventeen hours of reliable electricity daily with the completion of Guyana’s first ever solar farm.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the $264m farm in Region One will cover ten acres on Khan’s Hill and will provide power to Mabaruma and down to the Wanina area.

DPI said that currently, the Mabaruma Power Company provides only eight hours of electricity per day. The project is close to completion pending the arrival of some overseas materials,  Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith in a visit to the area told reporters on Friday…..

