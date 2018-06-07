Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

Residents of Canal No. 2 and Belle West on the West Bank of Demerara are complaining about the deplorable state of their access roads.

The roads have gotten worse since last year, said one resident who believes that the deterioration was caused by the heavy-duty trucks that traverse in and out of the village.

Some of the taxi drivers, who are stationed at the head of the Canal No. 2 access road, on Tuesday stated that the condition of the road is hurting their trade. The men told Stabroek News that they are getting a bad name because of refusing to take villagers to certain parts of the community where the road is horrible. The men further explained that the state of the road causes damage to their vehicles which can be quite costly to repair…..