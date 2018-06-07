Guyana News

US Southern Command to build women’s shelter, two community centres in Linden

By
Waneka Arrindell

Starting in January, US army civil engineers under the US Southern Command “Exercise New Horizon 2019”will begin building a women’s shelter and two community centres in Linden.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, this was revealed by Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell who attended a meeting in May in Arizona with the United States Southern Command to discuss their longstanding commitment to Guyana. 

The women’s shelter will be for those women who have suffered some form of abuse and need help, while the community centres will serve as the much-needed spaces for youths to gather to conduct activities and develop themselves outside of school…..

