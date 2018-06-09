Guyana News

Fourth suspect to be charged over America St money changer’s murder

By
Kacey Heyliger

Three weeks after a joint charge was instituted against the three men accused of murdering America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was fatally shot during a robbery, a city court yesterday heard that a fourth suspect has been arrested.

Currently charged with the crime are Kerwin Dos Santos, George Hope and Kacey Heyliger, who are accused of murdering Nurse, known as ‘Fabulous,’ on February 4th, 2018, at America Street and Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

When the matter was called yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, the court heard from police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves that a fourth suspect was arrested and that the police are presently completing the investigation…..

