New Campbelltown toshao banks on experience to get the job done

Newly-elected toshao Marbell Thomas, 34, one of 10 women who have been elected to head their villages, says she is better prepared to serve her community, Campbelltown, in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), having already served in the position when she was younger.

Thomas was elected toshao in 2012 and served until 2015, but did not seek reelection until earlier this week.

“I have gained some experience and I have observed the work of the last council. I am now more confident that I can do a better job than my last term,” Thomas told Stabroek News during a telephone interview…..

