Guyana News

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

—Public Service PS

By
reginald brotherson.tif

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Department of Public Service, Reginald Brotherson, on Friday said that in the absence of a constituted Police Service Commission (PSC), the authorised minister or agency can take action against police ranks using the Public Service Rules.

His comments on the matter come one day after Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix disclosed that former SWAT Unit head Motie Dookie, was sent on special leave with full pay in accordance with the 1987 Public Service Rules.

The legality of this decision has since been challenged. Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has said that this decision is not in keeping with the law, while pointing out that in the absence of a constituted PSC, which is responsible for disciplinary action against senior police ranks, Dookie should have remained on the job…..

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

default placeholder

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

University of Guyana launches alumni association

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×