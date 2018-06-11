Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Department of Public Service, Reginald Brotherson, on Friday said that in the absence of a constituted Police Service Commission (PSC), the authorised minister or agency can take action against police ranks using the Public Service Rules.

His comments on the matter come one day after Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix disclosed that former SWAT Unit head Motie Dookie, was sent on special leave with full pay in accordance with the 1987 Public Service Rules.

The legality of this decision has since been challenged. Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has said that this decision is not in keeping with the law, while pointing out that in the absence of a constituted PSC, which is responsible for disciplinary action against senior police ranks, Dookie should have remained on the job…..