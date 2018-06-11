Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Investigations into the accusation of police conducting a cavity search last February on a 17- year-old female at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, has been shelved due to the unavailability of the victim.

A source told Stabroek News that they have made numerous efforts to contact the family for a statement from the victim but their efforts have proved futile. The source explained that because of this reason they were unable to complete their investigation and as a result it has been suspended.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan had told Stabroek News in March that the victim’s statement is the only piece of information investigators are awaiting in order to wrap up the probe…..