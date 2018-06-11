Guyana News

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

By

Investigations into the accusation of police conducting a cavity search last February on a 17- year-old female at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, has been shelved due to the unavailability of the victim.

A source told Stabroek News that they have made numerous efforts to contact the family for a statement from the victim but their efforts have proved futile. The source explained that because of this reason they were unable to complete their investigation and as a result it has been suspended.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan had told Stabroek News in March that the victim’s statement is the only piece of information investigators are awaiting in order to wrap up the probe…..

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

University of Guyana launches alumni association

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×