Contract signed for expansion of Indigenous Residence

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock (second from right) receiving the contract from a representative of contractor Satar Mohamed and Hardware Supplies in the presence of Permanent Secretary Alfred King (at right) and Engineer Trilloyd Allen.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs last Wednesday signed a contract for the continued expansion of the Indigenous Residence in Georgetown.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry, the contract was signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Alfred King, Engineer Trilloyd Allen and a representative from the construction company.    

The residence, which is located on Princes Street, Wortmanville, is used to house Indigenous persons visiting from the hinterland to seek medical and other services in Georgetown…..

