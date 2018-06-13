Guyana News

Eight persons trained to work with special needs children

By
Seated from right are: Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Education, Vibert Welch; Cuban Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso R. A. Socorro; Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Public Health, Colette Adams and Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson. Standing from right are Yolanda Williams, June Herod, Keenan Benjamin, Michelle Nicholas, Kalina Phillips, Calvin Lawrie, Mycinth Robertson and Kelly Coonjah.

Eight persons graduated on Monday from a three-month training programme on skills required to work with special needs children.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the eight individuals are the first batch of trainees in this regard. They are: Keenan Benjamin,  Mycinth Robertson,  Calvin Lawrie,  Yolanda Williams, June Herod,  Kalina Phillips,  Michelle Nicholas and  Kelly Coonjah.

The eight will work at the Centre to Stimulate the Development of Children, Adolescents and Youth with Special Education Needs associated with Disabilities which will be located in the compound of the Cyril Potter College of Education…..

