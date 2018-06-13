Eight persons trained to work with special needs children

Eight persons graduated on Monday from a three-month training programme on skills required to work with special needs children.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the eight individuals are the first batch of trainees in this regard. They are: Keenan Benjamin, Mycinth Robertson, Calvin Lawrie, Yolanda Williams, June Herod, Kalina Phillips, Michelle Nicholas and Kelly Coonjah.

The eight will work at the Centre to Stimulate the Development of Children, Adolescents and Youth with Special Education Needs associated with Disabilities which will be located in the compound of the Cyril Potter College of Education…..