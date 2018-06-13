Materials used for processing drugs found in bin outside accused traffickers’ property

Materials suspected to have been used in the processing of narcotics were discovered in a bin outside the property belonging to accused drug traffickers Tazim and Nazim Gafoor, the Leonora Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday.

Tazim, 4, and his son, Nazim, 21, are currently on trial alongside Stephen Vieira, 34, and Sherwayne De Abreu, 36, for the alleged trafficking of $550 million in cocaine, which was discovered stashed in lumber on May 12th, 2017.

Testifying yesterday was a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer who told the court that that on May 12th, he along with other CANU officers travelled to Lot ‘F’ New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, where he met Nazim Gafoor…..