Guyana News

Materials used for processing drugs found in bin outside accused traffickers’ property

-trial hears

By

Materials suspected to have been used in the processing of narcotics were discovered in a bin outside the property belonging to accused drug traffickers Tazim and Nazim Gafoor, the Leonora Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday.

Tazim, 4, and his son, Nazim, 21, are currently on trial alongside Stephen Vieira, 34, and Sherwayne De Abreu, 36, for the alleged trafficking of $550 million in cocaine, which was discovered stashed in lumber on May 12th, 2017.

Testifying yesterday was a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer who told the court that that on May 12th, he along with other CANU officers travelled to Lot ‘F’ New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, where he met Nazim Gafoor…..

More in Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×