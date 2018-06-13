Guyana News

Milton Fredericks new Mainstay/Whyaka toshao

By
Milton Fredericks

Milton Fredericks has been elected new Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Fredericks, who will be serving as chairman of the village for the first time, succeeds Toshao Joel Fredericks, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council who was not eligible for re-election.

Milton Fredericks was one of three persons, including PPP/C parliamentarian and  former Toshao Yvonne Pearson, vying for the post at the village’s election yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wakapoa and Akawini in the Pomeroon River elected Howard Cornelius and David Wilson respectively. Both Toshaos are serving for the first time, DPI said.

More in Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×