Milton Fredericks new Mainstay/Whyaka toshao

Milton Fredericks has been elected new Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Fredericks, who will be serving as chairman of the village for the first time, succeeds Toshao Joel Fredericks, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council who was not eligible for re-election.

Milton Fredericks was one of three persons, including PPP/C parliamentarian and former Toshao Yvonne Pearson, vying for the post at the village’s election yesterday.

Meanwhile, Wakapoa and Akawini in the Pomeroon River elected Howard Cornelius and David Wilson respectively. Both Toshaos are serving for the first time, DPI said.