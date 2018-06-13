Up to May, 755 domestic violence reports filed in four of ten magisterial districts

Up to May this year, 755 domestic violence cases were filed across four of ten magisterial districts, Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus related on Friday at a conference on the problem.

Red Thread hosted a one-day conference to facilitate the sharing of the findings of their project titled “Engaging Commu-nities for Improved Implementation of Domestic Violence Laws”. In attendance were members of the police force, including Crime Chief Paul Williams, Acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus and civil servants working to promote the eradication of domestic violence.

The project, which began in March 2016, was aimed at fostering a systematic and holistic approach to addressing domestic violence in Guyana. Its objectives were to “help change communities’ attitudes and perceptions about domestic violence and to interrupt the cycle of violence”; “to examine the performance of the police and the court in the implementation of domestic violence laws”; and to “make recommendations to develop the capabilities of responsible institutions and systems—specifically the police and the courts—to respond to domestic violence reports/case”…..