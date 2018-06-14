Guyana News

Diamond man remanded for attempted murder

By Staff Writer
Akeem Lammy

“I want dead! Yal gah kill me!” were the yells of an out of control labourer moments after he was remanded to prison for the attempted murder of a man, who remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

Akeem Lammy, 21, of Lot 685 Section B’ Block X’ Great Diamond, was read the attempted murder charge in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge stated that Lammy, on June 10, at Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Johnny Ramadeen.

Lammy was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..

