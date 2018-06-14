Pastor to stand trial for rape

Joseph Persaud, the pastor who was charged earlier this year with the rape of a church member, was today committed to stand trial.

Persaud, of Lot 62 Avenue ‘A,’ New Scheme, Diamond, was committed to stand trial at the High Court by Magistrate Leron Daly at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry into the charge.

Persaud will remain on bail until that time.

Persaud was charged after he allegedly committed the assault in October, 2017, when he reportedly invited the woman to his house for dinner and made sexual advances towards her. It had been reported that he had been counselling her.