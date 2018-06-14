‘Sinbad’ jointly charged with murder of fishermen in piracy attack

Premnauth Persaud, also known as ‘Sinbad,’ who is said to be the ring leader of the April 27 piracy attack off of Suriname, was jointly charged yesterday with the murder of two fishermen.

Persaud, 43, the third accused, was yesterday jointly charged with Nakool Manohar, also known as “Fyah”, 39, of Lot 1, Number 43 Village, Corentyne, at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, with the murders of Tilaknauth Mohabir, also known as “Kai” or “Kaiman,” and Mahesh Sarjoo. The charge read that the two men, between April 27 and May 3, murdered Mohabir and Sarjoo during the course of a robbery in Corentyne waters.

Initially, Manohar, who is being represented by attorney at law, Joel Edmond, was charged with the murder of Mohabir, however, that charge was subsequently withdrawn and the joint charge filed…..