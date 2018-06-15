Guyana News

Accused gunman charged with shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

By Staff Writer
Leroy Robinson

Jermaine Josiah, the accused robber who allegedly shot Charlestown wash bay operator Leroy Robinson on Sunday, was yesterday faced with multiple charges, including discharging a loaded firearm.

Josiah, 22, of 127 CC Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned in Georgetown before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charges to him.

The first charge read to the accused, who is a construction worker, stated that on June 10th, at Lot 17 Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Leroy Benjamin, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause bodily harm…..

