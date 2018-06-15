Charlestown teen remanded on gun, ammo charges

A 17-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with possession of a pistol and matching ammunition, which police say were found on him during a search in Charlestown.

Collin Denny, 17, of Lot 41 Charles and Howes streets, Charlestown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge stated that on June 13th, at Howes Street, Charlestown, he had in his possession a .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence…..