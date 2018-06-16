Academy of Excellence student wins National Library spelling bee

Tirani Narine, a student of the Academy of Excellence, yesterday spelled his way to victory in finals of the National Library/Assuria Life annual Spelling Bee.

Narine and five others participated in the final of the competition, which was was held at the National Library.

The other finalists were Sanjeev Persaud, also of the Academy of Excellence, Narissa Williams and Esdil Bailey, of Tucville Primary, Marty Phillips, of Den Amstel Primary, and Rachel Shivdyal, of Winfer Gardens Primary…..