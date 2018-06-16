Guyana News

Hairdresser charged with ganja trafficking

By Staff Writer
Odessa Bishop

A hairdresser was yesterday charged with having possession of almost three pounds of cannabis found aboard a boat at the Bartica Stelling on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Odessa Bishop, 23, of Lot 148 Middle Road La Penitence, had 1,236 grammes (equivalent to 2.7 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking on June 13th, at the Bartica Stelling.

Bishop denied the charge after it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

More in Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

By
default placeholder

Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

EPA, other agencies probing suspected natural gas blowout at Diamond

Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

default placeholder

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web