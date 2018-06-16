Hairdresser charged with ganja trafficking

A hairdresser was yesterday charged with having possession of almost three pounds of cannabis found aboard a boat at the Bartica Stelling on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Odessa Bishop, 23, of Lot 148 Middle Road La Penitence, had 1,236 grammes (equivalent to 2.7 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking on June 13th, at the Bartica Stelling.

Bishop denied the charge after it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..