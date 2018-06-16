Health, conservation among areas for closer Guyana-Cuba cooperation

Guyana and Cuba recommitted to enhance their relations through increased collaboration and cooperation in the fields of health, environmental conservation, disaster management and tourism, among others, during a meeting between President David Granger and Cuba’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Rogelio Sierra Diaz.

The meeting took place at State House on Wednesday, when Granger hosted the visiting Cuban official. He also accepted an invitation from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit Cuba at a date to be determined.

Diaz, who ended his two-day visit to Guyana on Thursday, also met with Dr Douglas Slater, CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General (Human and Social Development) at the CARICOM Secretariat, where he expressed a desire for the Cuban President to meet with CARICOM ministers at a mutually convenient time. It was agreed that further discussions would be held and arrangements made to facilitate the request…..