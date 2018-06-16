Guyana News

Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

By Staff Writer
Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal being escorted to the lockups by police, after the jury found them guilty of the 2014 Boxing Day murder of Sunil Ramsundar.

Husband and wife Nyron Thakurdyal and Vishwantie Ragnauth, who were on trial for the murder of Patentia miner Sunil Ramsundar, were yesterday both found guilty of the crime.

After more than two hours of deliberations, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts yesterday afternoon.

The accused, as they had for most of the trial, appeared aloof as the foreman delivered the verdicts. In the moments following, Ragnauth sat with her hands gently clasped and her eyes closed…..

More in Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

By
default placeholder

Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

EPA, other agencies probing suspected natural gas blowout at Diamond

Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

default placeholder

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

Trio faced with smuggling, obstruction charges after shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web