Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

Husband and wife Nyron Thakurdyal and Vishwantie Ragnauth, who were on trial for the murder of Patentia miner Sunil Ramsundar, were yesterday both found guilty of the crime.

After more than two hours of deliberations, the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts yesterday afternoon.

The accused, as they had for most of the trial, appeared aloof as the foreman delivered the verdicts. In the moments following, Ragnauth sat with her hands gently clasped and her eyes closed…..