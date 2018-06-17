Guyana News

Corentyne farmers await clearing of canal blockage to prepare lands for new rice crop

By Staff Writer
An overgrowth of vegetation has blocked the canal.

Upper Corentyne rice farmers are in need of an intervention by regional authorities for the clearing of a blockage in the Seaforth Canal as they start to prepare their lands for the next crop, according to Chairman of the Number 52 to 74 Water Users Association Ahmad Rajab.

An overgrowth of vegetation in the canal is disrupting the supply of water the farmers need in order to start preparing their lands for cultivation.

Rajab told Sunday Stabroek that farmers are in dire need of assistance from the authorities. He said it is crucial that they receive a definite answer from the authorities on whether the canal will be cleared within a certain timeframe, in order for them to decide whether they will have adequate time to go ahead with planting…..

