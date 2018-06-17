Masked bandits rob West La Penitence businessman in home invasion

A West La Penitence businessman was held at gunpoint and robbed of over $200,000 in cash and phone cards during an attack by masked bandits at his home on Friday evening. The attack occurred around 10.15 pm at Lot 172 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

The attack was allegedly carried out by three men, who were all armed with handguns. They managed to relieve Trevor Brown, 30, of $30,000 in cash, a quantity of phone cards and three gold chains.

Sunday Stabroek was told that Brown had already retired to bed when he heard his motorcycle fall to the ground. As a result, he decided to venture out to investigate and he was confronted by the bandits. The men ordered Brown to lie face down on the ground and then relieved him of his valuables. They then made good their escape on motorcycles.

No shots were fired. The attack was reported to the police and investigations are ongoing.