Reworked bill to reduce ganja penalties now slated for House before recess -Carrington

With the Alliance For Change (AFC) expected to discuss the proposed bill to ease penalties on marijuana possession soon, parliamentarian Michael Carrington now says it should be back before the House for consideration before it goes into recess in August.

In wake of the widespread outrage that was triggered last month by the sentencing of Carl Mangal to three years in jail for the possession of 8.4 grammes of cannabis for trafficking, both Carrington and the AFC have renewed calls for the removal of provisions of the law that mete out heavy custodial sentences for possession of small quantities of the drug.

Mangal has since appealed his sentence and has been released on bail…..