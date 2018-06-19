Tuschen man dies after being struck down by Coast Guard member

A Tuschen Housing Scheme resident was killed on Sunday evening after he was struck down by an allegedly inebriated Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsman while crossing the De Willem Public Road, on the West Coast of Demerara.

The accident that claimed the life of Roopchand Ramkellawan, 35, of Lot 4150 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, occurred around 10.20 pm.

After being hit, he was rushed in an unconscious state to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..